QNAP’s latest 4-bay NAS is now down to $449 (Save $100), plus 2-bay at $350

B&H is currently offering the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $449 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $549, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while coming within $9 of our previous mention from back on Black Friday. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz Intel processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line if you’re looking to really push this machine’s capabilities. Head below for more.

Those QNAP NAS savings also carry over to one of the brand’s latest 2-bay NAS. Right now, B&H has the QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS marked down to $349.99 with the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $419, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings, comes within $15 of the Black Friday price, and is the best since at $69 off. QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS arrives powered by an Intel Celeron 2GHz processor which is backed by 4GB of RAM that can be upgraded down the line.

Today we just so happen to also be tracking some notable price cuts on internal hard drives to fill out either NAS. Seagate’s lineup of popular IronWolf drives now start at $80 via Amazon, delivering the best prices in months across a selection of capacities starting with 4TB model.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

