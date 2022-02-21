Save up to $50 on Seagate Iron Wolf internal hard drives starting at $80

Amazon is offering the internal Seagate IronWolf 10TB Hard Drive for $249.99 shipped. Listed at $300, this 17% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked over the past 6 months. Designed to work in a server setup, this NAS (Network Attached Storage) drive runs at 7,200 RPM and contains 256MB of cache. The IronWolf lineup of hard drives is specifically to work in arrays of up to eight drives. Boasting 1,000,000 hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF), the IronWold drives also come with 3 years of Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services in the event of a failure. Check out other IronWolf NAS Hard Drive deals below!

Seagate IronWolf NAS hard drive deals:

If you’re looking for some portable storage, you can check out these deals on portable SSDs and HDDs, starting at $60. Maybe instead you’re looking for an internal storage upgrade. In that case, you can save on a Seagate Firecuda 520 2TB M.2 SSD for $240. Boasting PCIe Gen 4 speeds, you’ll have lightning-fast access to your data.

Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Hard Drive features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more

Easily monitor the health of drives using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF

