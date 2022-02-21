Drop a Wyze Apple Health Smart Scale S with body fat tracking on the floor down at $20.50

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its white Smart Scale S for $20.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $27 on Amazon, this is matching our previous mention on the black model and the lowest we have tracked on the white variant. While you will find this model on sale for $13 directly from Wyze, the shipping brings the total to just under $23 anyway. Alongside Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit support, this model delivers a 3.5-inch display, companion app tracking, eight user profiles, and will even help you gain insights on your furry besties with a specialized pet mode. It can track body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and heart rate. Head below for more details.

While the Wyze Smart Scale S above has an arguably more modern look to it, you can score a nearly identical feature set on this Etekcity model for less. Now starting at under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon, this one also works with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit alongside support for Alexa voice commands via the VeSync app and more.

Looking for a connected fitness experience to pair with your new smart scale? We are now tracking a return to the Amazon all-time low on the Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike. This one has a built-in rotating 10-inch display, adjustable magnetic resistance, a frame-mounted dumbbell rack, and more at $120 off the going rate. Everything you need to know is right here.

More on the Wyze Smart Scale S:

WHOLE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS – Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale S also measures body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a complete picture of your health. (30-day Money Back Guarantee.)

BABY/PET SCALES – Weigh your children, cat, dog, package, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack with smart baby/pet mode. You can easily measure and follow your child’s weight without calculation.

SYNC DATA WITH WYZE APP & OTHER POPULAR FITNESS APPS

