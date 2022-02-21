Save $120 on Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch screen (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the new Echelon Connect EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike for $1,080.18 shipped. Dropping from its usual $1,200 price tag, this recent release is now matching the Amazon all-time low set once before at $120 off. The new and improved EX-5S-10 just launched late last fall and arrives with about as well-rounded of an experience as you’d expect for the price. The bike itself sports a sleek design with 32 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, frame-mounted dumbbell rack, and padded handlebars. On the smart fitness side, you’re looking at a 10-inch rotating HD display for guiding you through workouts, access to live and on-demand classes. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

There are certainly more affordable solutions out there when it comes to getting in on an at-home workout experience, and the original Echelon EX5 smart bike is a notable alternative. This one trades in some of the more premium quality of life improvements offered by the EX5S model, mainly ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

As far as other exercise companions go, our fitness tracker guide has some notable offerings for you to consider. Though what is a good workout without some accompany music to keep you motivated, which is why you should check out the all-time low on Jaybird’s Vista 2 ANC Sport Earbuds at $170.

Echelon EX-5S-10 Smart Fitness Bike features:

Sleek design, competition-style features and a new 10” HD rotating screen. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!