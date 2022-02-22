Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub focuses on improved looks with a faux leather exterior

Today, Anker is launching its expanding its collection of Mac and PC accessories with its latest 8-in-1 USB-C hub. Not to be confused with any of the brand’s previous I/O expansion devices, its latest arrives with a refreshed design that wraps the entire package in a faux leather with other complementing premium stylings. Now available for purchase, you can get the full scoop on the Anker leather USB-C Hub down below.

Anker’s new leather USB-C Hub highlights form and function

Previously, when Anker has opted to refresh its lineup of docking stations, the brand has taken the bigger is better approach. That’s not quite the route things are going this time around, as the new Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub arrives with a focus on refreshed design rather than packing in some next-generation tech.

The most notable update in the design department is the all-new exterior. While you’ll find one of two different styles, both of them rock a unique faux leather cover on the outside that comes in either charcoal grey or an off-white color way. In either case, there is still a metal enclosure with other premium accents, like a braided nylon cable to complete the refreshed build.

Design aside, Anker is delivering a fairly typical assortment of I/O on its latest USB-C hub. The 8-in-1 design yields everything that you’ll need for day to day use, including a USB-C PD input with 100W power passthrough. That’s alongside an HDMI output capable of handling 4K@60Hz feeds, as well as Gigabit Ethernet for hardwired connections. As far as legacy ports go, there are a pair of USB-A 3.2 slots and if you didn’t pick up one of Apple’s new M1 Pro Macs, there’s a pair of SD card readers, too. Bringing the total ports up to eight, you’ll lastly find a 3.5mm audio input.

Now available for purchase at Amazon, the new Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub joins the rest of the brand’s Mac accessories. All of those more premium stylings will run you an increased cost compared to its standard 8-in-1 hub, with the new debut clocking in at $99.99. For comparison, it’s other take on the form-factor sells for $80 and is a tad more capable with an extra USB-C slot instead of an audio port. But if the improved design matters at all, then those $20 in savings won’t quite be as notable.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it isn’t going to be for everyone, Anker’s latest leather 8-in-1 USB-C hub is definitely one of its more eye-catching products as of late. I’m sure products that put form over function aren’t going to be for everyone, but I can certainly appreciate the improved looks this time around. Whether or not that’s going to justify the increased price tag will likely vary, but the approach is definitely going to win over some Mac users who do care about what their everyday carry looks like.

