Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball hits Amazon all-time low at $250 off + more from $115

-
AmazonApps GamesArcade1Up
$250+ off From $115

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine for $599.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Currently listed at $1,099 and on sale for $970 directly from Arcade1Up, it more regularly sits in the $850 range at Amazon where it is now $250 off the going rate for a new all-time low. For comparison’s sake, Walmart is charging $750 right now. While there are more affordable ways to bring home a pinball setup, there’s not very many options out there quite as epic as this Star Wars digital rig. If you’re looking for a retro-infused center piece for the game room, this might very well be it. This model features a 23.8-inch LCD playfield with a 7.5-inch LCD score screen, haptic touch flippers, tilt and nudge support, adjustable metal legs, built-in speakers, and a light-up back glass marquee. There are 10 built-in games and it carries a 4+ star rating at Best Buy. More details and Arcade1Up deals below from $115

More Arcade1Up deals:

For something far more affordable with potentially just as much retro nostalgia attached, we are still tracking the classic white R2-D2 Tamagotchi at $16. This is a new Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen. All of the details are waiting right here

More on the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine:

  • 23.8″ Lcd playfield; 7.5″” Lcd score screen
  • Dimensions: 59.5″ Tall, 36″long, and 20.5″Wide (flippers rest at 35″ Tall in front of the waist)
  • Haptic touch flippers with real feel flipper feedback
  • 2 playfield knock-overs (utilizing solenoid modules for playfield ball feedback)
  • Real feel tilt and nudge; light up back Glass; adjustable metal legs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s 75-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV wi...
Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S22 sees pre-order discount, 1...
Smart 4K TV deals from $285: Samsung, Amazon, Sony, His...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, ...
LG’s 65-inch C1 120Hz OLED 4K Smart TV with HDMI ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac $149 off, latest Apple TV 4K ...
LG’s i5 Gram laptop packs 22.5 hours of battery l...
Save 17% on a Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse
Load more...
Show More Comments