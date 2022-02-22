Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball hits Amazon all-time low at $250 off + more from $115

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine for $599.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Currently listed at $1,099 and on sale for $970 directly from Arcade1Up, it more regularly sits in the $850 range at Amazon where it is now $250 off the going rate for a new all-time low. For comparison’s sake, Walmart is charging $750 right now. While there are more affordable ways to bring home a pinball setup, there’s not very many options out there quite as epic as this Star Wars digital rig. If you’re looking for a retro-infused center piece for the game room, this might very well be it. This model features a 23.8-inch LCD playfield with a 7.5-inch LCD score screen, haptic touch flippers, tilt and nudge support, adjustable metal legs, built-in speakers, and a light-up back glass marquee. There are 10 built-in games and it carries a 4+ star rating at Best Buy. More details and Arcade1Up deals below from $115.

For something far more affordable with potentially just as much retro nostalgia attached, we are still tracking the classic white R2-D2 Tamagotchi at $16. This is a new Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have seen. All of the details are waiting right here.

23.8″ Lcd playfield; 7.5″” Lcd score screen

Dimensions: 59.5″ Tall, 36″long, and 20.5″Wide (flippers rest at 35″ Tall in front of the waist)

Haptic touch flippers with real feel flipper feedback

2 playfield knock-overs (utilizing solenoid modules for playfield ball feedback)

Real feel tilt and nudge; light up back Glass; adjustable metal legs

