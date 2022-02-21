Nostalgia meets Star Wars with new Amazon low on classic white R2-D2 Tamagotchi at $16

The official Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Edition in classic white is now down at $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via Amazon. Unveiled last summer, this is 20% off the regular $20 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked on the white model. It is also matching the all-time low we tracked on the Hologram Blue edition last month. A novel Star Wars collectible and potentially nostalgic way to bring R2 home for folks that remember the Tamagotchi craze from years ago, you can now bring the beloved droid with you anywhere. Keep him charged up and happy to keep the Jawas away with seven built-in mini games and 19 new skills for R2-D2 to learn. The batteries are included and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here. Additional details below.

As we mentioned last time this adorable Star Wars Tamagotchi went on sale, you can also bring home the PAC-MAN version for even less. This one takes on the same formula by adding a classic arcade twist to the usual experience in a PAC-MAN themed case with the keyring-ready chain in tow. It is currently available for under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $20.

Speaking of Star Wars, the Jedi Knight Collection for PS4 and Switch is on sale today in this morning’s roundup. Just be sure to dive into our latest coverage of the latest LEGO kits from a galaxy far, far away as well. The winter sets can be found right here, but we have also detailed all of the upcoming summer 2022 sets to look forward to as well. Stay locked to our LEGO hub for more.

More on the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Edition:

Train R2-D2 to master various skills with STAR WARSTM R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI

Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”)

There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill level

Make sure you keep your R2-D2 happy. If you neglect him for too long, the Jawas may take him away!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!