Save up to $180 on refurb JBL Bluetooth speakers today: Xtreme 3, Charge 4, more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on audio gear including the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $380 in new condition at Amazon where it has never dropped below $315, today’s deal is up to $180 off the going rate, matching our previous refurbished mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model will take most of those smaller Bluetooth speakers out there to town with “two pumping JBL Bass Radiators” and four drivers. Alongside up to 15 hours of wireless playback per charge, it boasts a removable carrying strap, a built-in bottle opener, and a P67 dust and waterproof rating to withstand the elements. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

Also part of today’s Woot audio sale, you’ll find refurbished units of the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $84.99 Prime shipped. New models are marked down to the $110 range at Amazon right now with today’s being the lowest price we can find. This one ships with a 90-day Woot warranty, provides up to 20 hours of wireless playback, and includes an IPX7 waterproof rating for trips to the beach or relaxing around the pool this summer.

Be sure to swing by our CES 2022 coverage for more information on the new lineup of JBL Bluetooth speakers including new party models and the light show-ready Pulse 5. But for something little bit more classy that will start some conversations at your next gathering, dive into our review of the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin that combines striking looks with hi-fi audio and AirPlay 2.

More on the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail. You’ll get lost in the music wherever you are.

PORTABLE DESIGN: The included carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it easy to bring your speaker wherever you go.

15 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, JBL Xtreme 3 lets you party all day and into the night.

