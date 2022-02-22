MSI’s GF65 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 144Hz display falls to $800 (Save $300)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $799.99 shipped. Also matched direct at Best Buy. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $50 to mark the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This laptop delivers a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 graphics card. The 3060 is the star of the show here, and pairs with the 144Hz display to deliver a solid gaming experience even when you’re not at home. Keep reading for additional details.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could opt for the Acer Swift 3 which offers a solid experience at $150 less. Coming in at $650 on Amazon, you’ll find a Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage here. The main difference is there’s no RTX 3060 GPU and the display is 100% sRGB, but not 144Hz.

Planning on working or gaming from the couch? Be sure to check out this deal that we found on NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh system. It’s on sale right now for $50 off, dropping to $400. After peeking that discount, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the MSI GF65 Laptop:

MSI GF65 Laptop: Game to your full potential with this MSI Thin gaming laptop. An Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM run AAA titles smoothly at high speeds, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card renders detailed visuals on the 15.6-inch display. This MSI Thin gaming laptop has a 512GB SSD for providing ample storage space and swift boots. Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with up to 6 heat pipes, work harmoniously by minimizing the heat and maximizing the airflow for smooth gaming performance in such compact chassis. Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy the premium sound quality with Hi-Resolution Audio. Experience and listen to audio the way it was intended.

