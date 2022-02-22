LaCie’s 1TB Rugged USB-C External SSD up to $110 off at $170 shipped (Today only), more

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the LaCie 1TB Rugged USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is up to 39% in savings and the lowest price we can find. It currently fetches $280 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $229. This one carries Seagate FireCuda NVMe internals with up 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. It is also a particularly rugged option with a IP67-rated water and dust resistance joined by 3-meter drop protection and the ability to withstand a 2-ton crush, all of which out perform the brilliant SanDisk Extreme portable SSD model. You’ll also find support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), and USB 2.0. Head below for a notable price drop on a larger capacity LaCie model.

Update: Amazon is also offering the WD_BLACK 2TB D30 Game Drive Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s eBay page. Regularly up to $270 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC machines, it provides 2TB of game storage with up to 900MB/s speeds. It is essentially just cold storage for PlayStation 5 and Series X|S titles, but you can play older titles and previous-generation games directly from the drive, according to WD.

Alongside an ongoing price drop on the standard model LaCie Portable SSD 1TB External at $140, Amazon is also now offering the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro 2TB SSD at $599.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going $700 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low. Along with the larger capacity, this model can also reach speeds up to 2,800MB/s and features the same protection ratings as the model above.

Be sure to visit our ongoing roundup of portable SSD models for additional options starting from $60. You can save even more if you don’t require the rugged housing with options ready and waiting from Crucial, SanDisk, WD, Samsung, and more right here. Just be sure to scope out these deals on Samsung 980 PRO internals at up to $150 off as well.

More on the LaCie 1TB Rugged USB 3.2 Gen 2 External SSD:

Built with a Seagate FireCuda NVMe M.2 SSD, the 1TB Rugged USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C External SSD from LaCie offers filmmakers and DITs data transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, which is enough bandwidth to transfer and edit raw 4K video. To help guard your data, the Rugged features a durable exterior that protects against drops up to 9.8′ and up to two tons of crush resistance. It is also IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust and water, and drive security is further enhanced by Seagate Secure self-encrypting technology.

