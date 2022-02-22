OtterBox debuts first magnetic iPhone 13 power bank with MagSafe charging passthrough

Today, OtterBox is expanding its collection of MagSafe accessories with what might be its most unique offering yet. Arriving as its first power bank, the new OtterBox release packs a 5,000mAh battery on top of the novel inclusion of MagSafe passthrough. Now available for purchase, all of the details are down below.

OtterBox launches first MagSafe Power Bank

Joining a collection of cases, charging stands, and other ways to take advantage of MagSafe with an iPhone 12 or 13 series device, OtterBox is introducing a new product category into the mix. Marking the brand’s first MagSafe power bank, this new OtterBox unveil arrives with some novel features to stand out from the competition. After all, magnetic power banks are nothing new.

Packed into a handheld form-factor, OtterBox’s attempt shares quite the resemblance to other models on the market and arrives with a 5,000mAh battery capacity. There are the expected internal magnets to enable the MagSafe-compatible design for mounting on the back of your iPhone 13, as well.

Much to many iPhone 13 owners’ chagrin, the new OtterBox MagSafe Power Bank joins many of the brand’s existing chargers with a 7.5W output. That’s about par for the course when it comes to third-party accessories and the one downside to those who want specs offered by MFi MagSafe gear.

On the flip side, OtterBox is making up for that by delivering a first-of-its-kind feature to the MagSafe Power Bank. Alongside being able to charge an iPhone over MagSafe, the device can also be refueled via MagSafe. As outlined in the photo above, you can drop the battery pack on another MagSafe charger in order to refuel both the accessory and iPhone at once.

There is no direct mention of what charging speeds you can expect when filling up the battery wirelessly, though it seems like 7.5W speeds is a safe assumption given the output. In the same spirit, there’s also a dual-direction USB-C port that can be used to either recharge the battery pack itself (at 20W) or another device.

Now available for purchase, the new OtterBox MagSafe Power Bank is up on the brand’s official storefront. It enters with a $69.95 price tag, making it one of the more expensive third-party solutions on the market. For comparison, it sits between more affordable options like Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K at $55 and the official Apple version at $99.

Both a black and white version are going to be available in the future, though only the former is currently in stock.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Just when it seemed like MagSafe Power Banks were beginning to all look and act the same, OtterBox throws in a curveball with arguable the most novel feature set. Being able to refuel the power bank by just docking it on a MagSafe charging stand or pad is going to be a huge perk for many. I’ll be excited to see how the feature performs in actual practice, though it certainly seems promising as far as relying on typically wired charging goes now.

