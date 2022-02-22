OtterBox’s new Galaxy S22 series cases on sale for the first time from $30 (Save up to 25%)

With Samsung’s just-announced Galaxy S22 series handsets launching this Friday (pre-order discounts still live), Verizon Wireless is now discounting a selection of OtterBox’s all-new cases. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Defender Pro Galaxy S22 Ultra Case at $44.99. Down from $60, you’re not only looking at the very first discount to date, but also a 23% price cut and new all-time low. As one of the more rugged covers from OtterBox its Defender Pro case arrives to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra from drops, bumps, and other potential damange. This time around, the case is made from 50% recycled plastics all while retaining the usual rugged inclusions like port covers and an antimicrobial coating. Head below for more.

While all of these cases are slated to arrive before the actual handsets begin shipping come Friday, there’s still time to lock-in pre-order discounts on the latest smartphones. All three of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series handsets are now on sale at Amazon, with as much as $100 in savings attached.

OtterBox Defender Pro Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

Protect your phone from drops, bumps and dings with the Defender Pro Series Case for Galaxy S22 Ultra. Made with up to 50% recycled plastic, this eco-friendly case also features a premium rugged design to protect from bumps and dings. The raised edge provides added screen protection. Port covers block dust and dirt. It’s wireless charging compatible, so you don’t have to remove your case to charge your phone. And, the holster works as a hands-free stand and belt clip.

