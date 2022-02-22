Samsung Odyssey G gaming monitors fall to new Amazon lows from $150 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s latest Odyssey gaming monitors starting at $150 shipped. While you’ll find everything from more entry-level offerings to flagship-caliber displays all at new lows, our top pick is the Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor for $429.99. Delivering a new all-time low, this is down from the usual $630 price tag in order to save you $200 and beat our previous mention by $20. Rocking an ultrawide panel backed by 1440p resolution, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 arrives with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times for smooth gameplay. Its 1000R curved screen doubles down on that immersion and pairs with AMD FreeSync for even better performance. Both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs make the cut, as well. Head below for more.

Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor discounts:

If none of those more entry-level displays are going to cut it, then consider giving your kit a more thorough upgrade with Samsung’s new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz monitor. This truly battlestation-worthy accessory delivers about as high-end of a gaming setup as can be with a 4K mini-LED panel, HDMI 2.1 inputs, as well as both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Plus, at a new all-time low, you can score the recent release at $500 off.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 165Hz UltraWide features:

The Samsung G5 Odyssey hosts a variety of next-level performance and visual upgrades, allowing gamers to experience a new level of gaming immersion. Samsung Odyssey’s all-encompassing 1000R display fills your peripheral vision and matches the curvature of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, while the Ultra-Fast 165Hz Refresh Rate handles even the most exhilarating scenes, conquering lag and blur.

