Samsung’s new 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $500 off, more

Update: Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is now down to $1,999.99, saving you an extra $200 from the original discount and marking a new all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED Curved 4K Gaming Monitor for $2,199.99 shipped. Typically selling for $2,500, today’s offer is marking the second-best price yet at $300 off and $100 below our previous mention. As Samsung’s latest flagship monitor that’s actually shipping, the Odyssey Neo G9 delivers a 49-inch curved mini-LED panel with 2,000-nits of peak brightness, 4K resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate. Other notable features include a 2ms response time, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and both G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Not to mention Infinity Core lighting on the back that contrasts the display’s slick white appearance. Get all of the details in our launch coverage before heading below for more.

If a top of the line gaming monitor isn’t exactly what the gaming rig calls for right now, Samsung’s standard Odyssey G9 Monitor is worth a look instead. This one isn’t quite as pricey at $1,199, but still arrives with a 49-inch curved panel and 240Hz refresh rate. You’re mainly skimping out on the HDMI 2.1 support and some of the more novel inclusions noted above, while delivering an eye-catching gaming experience for less. And now that you can score it for the best price since Black Friday, it’s an even more compelling option to consider.

As cutting edge and enticing as either of the Odyssey G9 monitors may be, they aren’t quite the best that Samsung has to offer. Don’t worry, I hear you, you’re looking for something even more state of the art and groundbreaking for your PC gaming setup. That’s where Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor comes into play with its 55-inch mini-LED panel and novel ability to rotate into a vertical orientation. Our launch coverage from CES details all you need to know.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED Monitor features:

An unrivaled visual experience. Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and perfect contrast for refined definition. Local dimming zones were increased to 2,048 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality. A truly exquisite level of brightness, HDR2000 allows you to see the smallest of details in every scene, letting you see depth you never knew existed.

