Apple’s mini yet mighty iPad mini 6 returns to Amazon low from $459

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $459 shipped. Normally fetching $499, this is matching the all-time low, beating the last discount by $15, and delivering the best discount in nearly a month. You can also save $50 on the 256GB capacity, too. Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 arrives as its most compact addition to the tablet lineup with all of the necessities you’d expect from the larger offerings. Centered around an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button, there’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

A perfect discount to go alongside the iPad mini 6 sale above is the companion Apple Pencil 2. Designed to work in tandem together, the now $111 accessory will snap right onto the side of Apple’s latest iPad for magnetic charging and storage. Plus, it’s now on sale from the usual $129 going rate you’d pay, too.

While our Apple guide this week has seen some of the year’s best offers come and go since the holiday weekend, the all-time lows on M1 Pro MacBooks are still up for grabs. Right now, you can still take as much as $249 off the latest portable macOS machines powered by the newest Apple Silicon chips.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

