Bring home this adorable Baby Yoda bean bag chair at 43% off, now $24.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Idea Nuova Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair for $24.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $43 or more, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for $4.50 less, those were a pair of brief sales last year. Designed for ages three and up, it makes for a great kids’ room add-on and an adorable addition to your Star Wars collection. Alongside the sherpa-style lining, it features a rendering of the most adorable Jedi out there as well as “a soft mink fabric [with] supportive back and arms.” More details below.

If you would prefer to stick with the Baby Yoda plushy characters that can sit on your shelf or the kids can take anywhere, this official 8-inch option is a solid bet. It is now selling for $10 Prime shipped and in adorable plushy fashion with “a sturdy base filled with beans.”

But for something even more epic, check out the ongoing Sideshow Twosday sale. You’ll find the life-size version of Baby Yoda (full review here) seeing a rare price drop alongside loads of other notable collector’s pieces from the brand. Browse through everything and get all of the details on this rare sale right here in yesterday’s coverage. Get an even closer look at the life-size Grogu in our feature hands-on look here.

More on the Mandalorian Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair:

DESIGN: Original Star Wars Design, The Mandalorian known as the Child. This bean bag chair is printed with iconic graphics from Star Wars. All Star Wars fans will love this bean bag chair that is cozy and relaxing to sit on. This Star Wars bean bag chair will add a pop of color along with your child’s favorite character.

COMFORTABLE AND DECORATIVE: This decorative chair will be a kid favorite seat of the house. Designed with a soft mink fabric and supportive back and arms, your little one can sit comfortably for long periods of time.

LIGHTWEIGHT PORTABLE DESIGN: The Star Wars chair is filled with foam beads that are comfortable to sit on and lightweight, making It easy for kids to move from room to room. The Star Wars bean bag chair is fun, fictional and functional and is incredibly durable and easy to maintain.

