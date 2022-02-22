Sideshow’s Twosday sale offers rare discounts on life-size Grogu, Marvel collectibles, much more

Today is February 22, 2022, and Sideshow is celebrating what has been affectionately deemed Twosday by launching a new sale. Taking $22.22 off a selection of rarely discounted collectibles, you’ll need to apply code FEB22 at checkout to lock-in the savings. Ranging from screen-accurate replicas and figures to high-quality art prints and more, nearly everything ships free. Our highlight from the sale and a personal favorite is the life-size Star Wars The Child figure at $352.78. As the first discount since back on Cyber Monday, is the second-best discount to date and a rare price cut from its usual $375 going rate. Head below for what to expect from the galaxy’s most lovable bounty right here in our hands-on review and everything else in the Sideshow Twosday sale.

After going up for pre-order all the way back at the start of 2020, Sideshow’s Grogu (AKA The Child or Baby Yoda) finally began shipping earlier this year. Arriving as a 1:1 scale version of the prop used in The Mandalorian, this collectible is about as accurate as it gets. Standing over 16-inches tall, Grogu comes with a display stand to rest on, as well as all of the authentic details you’d expect from the Disney+ series. I’ve had one in my collection and absolutely adore just how spot-on the figure looks.

If our highlights don’t catch your eye, be sure to check out everything included in the sale right here. Almost everything that Sideshow sells including figures from Hot Toys, detailed replicas from Regal Robot, and more are included in the sale, with the only real exclusions being toys under $200.

More on Sideshow’s The Child:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand.

