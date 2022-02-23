Review: LEGO’s Architecture Skyline series makes a comeback with a journey to Singapore

After taking a one-year hiatus, the popular LEGO Architecture Skyline collection is finally receiving a new creation. Launched at the beginning of the year, the brick-built recreation of Singapore marks the first build of its kind in almost two years. But just what does the LEGO Group have in store for the return of the fan-favorite theme? Hit the jump for all of the details.

Hands-on with the LEGO Architecture Singapore Skyline set

Not only the first Architecture Skyline set in quite some time, the new Singapore addition to the lineup is also one of the theme’s largest creations period. That build has 827 pieces. Those familar with the Skyline collection will find the usual black base at the bottom of the kit, with the brick-built city rising up from the printed name plate.

Being the largest LEGO Skyline set also means that the price has been adjusted this time around, with the Singapore kit clocking in at $59.99. In the past, we’ve seen these kinds of sets sell in the $50 price range, so that increase is certainly something that won’t go unnoticed. Something else that the LEGO Architecture Singapore Skyline has to make up for is its lack of a companion kit in the lineup. Normally, the LEGO Group opts to release a pair of these builds inspired by a city’s iconic landmarks. Though for 2022, the Garden City has to carry the theme by itself, for better or worse.

The actual build this time around may have more bricks than usual, but the actual finished product doesn’t stray too far from the blueprints we’ve seen followed in the past. The LEGO Group’s latest will blend right in with other kits from the theme, with all of the buildings and landmarks generally stacking up to the same scale as previous releases.

And on the topic of those buildings, there are six main sections of the creation that go towards hitting that over 820-piece part count. The largest and most defined of these is the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which dominates the left hand side of the creation. Off to the right, there is the OCBC Centre and One Raffles Place, both of which overlook some other areas in the build like the Supertree Grove.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Right off the bat, I’m thrilled that the new Singapore set exists at all and continues the LEGO Architecture Skyline collection. After the theme went silent in 2021, it’s exciting that the LEGO Group decided to bring things back. Especially with how varied the set came out this time around.

Tokyo, Dubai, and Singapore

As for the actual build, the more expensive $60 price tag does end up delivering much more detail thanks to the higher part count, though I don’t think everyone is going to appreciate that. The difference is much more subtle compared to the other Architecture Skyline creations we’ve seen in the past, but it’s certainly there. A direct comparison to other Skylines shows just what you’re looking at in terms of size and where the extra parts go.

All that being said, I am pretty happy with how the final build comes out, though the LEGO Architecture Singapore Skyline doesn’t quite earn the must-have status that I’ve given to previous sets in the collection. Unless you have some affinity for Singapore, there are not only better values in the series, but also kits that are just more eye-catching in my book. So as cool as this one is, I’d recommend seeing what the rest of the Skylines collection has before pulling the trigger.

