Skip the graphics card hunt with this prebuilt Skytech Chronos Gaming PC at $155 off

Amazon is offering the prebuilt Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Ryzen 5 5600X/3060/16GB/1TB for $1,394.44 shipped. With a retail price of $1,550, this $155 discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this prebuilt gaming PC offered by Amazon. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 12GB GPU, the Chronos is a great way to get started in the world of high-end PC gaming. While 32GB of system memory would have been a nice touch at this price, the 16GB DDR4 3200MHz provided will be enough to play any modern titles comfortably. The Ryzen 5 CPU is cooled by an All-In-One water cooler that will keep your temps low and frame rates high. Along with onboard Ethernet, you will have Wi-Fi 802.11ac included! This prebuilt gaming PC also comes with an included keyboard and mouse. Head below for a full breakdown of the system specifications!

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC specifcations:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Check out our review

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3060 12GB (Brands can vary) Check out our review

Motherboard: B550 (Brands can vary)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

Case: Skytech Chronos Case

Power Supply: 650 Watt 80 Plus Gold

Operating System: Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

Warrenty: 1-year Parts, Labor and Shipping Support, Lifetime technical support Note: Skytech states that the warrenty only covers the parts included in the original prebuilt, however you can upgrade this PC on your own.



While this system comes with an included keyboard and mouse, you will likely find that the free peripherals will be lackluster. In that case, you can check out these deals on Razer gaming peripherals. These deals range from keyboards to mice, starting at $35. You can also save on a new HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming for $66.

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

