HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset sports both USB and 3.5mm at a low of $66

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S 3.5mm/USB Gaming Headset for $66.29 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $105 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Featuring custom-tuned HyperX 7.1-channel surround sound, this headset also offers bass adjustment sliders and the company’s dual-chamber drivers. On top of that, the audio control mixer allows you to dial in the perfect balance between game and chat volumes. This pairs great with the detachable microphone for keeping in constant contact with your team as well. Plus, the headset can also be connected to your gear over 3.5mm instead of USB, making it quite versatile. Keep reading for more.

Save some serious cash when opting for the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 instead. Coming in at $25 on Amazon, it’s a full $41 below today’s lead deal while still delivering a versatile headset to your gaming setup. Sure, you won’t have the same audio mixer or HyperX dual chamber drivers. But, if it’s just a spare headset that you’re in need of, the Ear Force Recon 50 will fit the bill nicely.

Don’t forget that right now the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair is on sale for $200.50 at Amazon. Designed for gaming, this chair has a unique aesthetic that’s sure to fit your battlestation and features a primarily black design with orange accents. Pair that with the 8-way adjustable arm rests and you’re sure to have an enjoyable experience with this chair.

More on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset:

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S builds upon the groundbreaking Cloud Alpha and features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound With the included audio control mixer you can activate the surround sound and adjust the game audio and chat balance without having to go into any menus Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can personalize your audio The Cloud Alpha S still features the dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound as well as signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions which have been upgraded with extra breathable leatherette.

