Level Lock Smart Lock brings HomeKit to the front door with a sleek design at $211.50

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $211.60 shipped. Normally fetching $249, today’s offer matches the second-best price yet while delivering the lowest price since back in November. This is also only the third notable discount to date. Level Lock arrives as a sleek way to outfit the front door with some added smart home security without the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. All packed into a design that you can barely tell isn’t a typical deadbolt. HomeKit support is easily the most notable highlight, but there is also Bluetooth, NFC-based keycard support, and old school key support. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with a more affordable, yet equally-stylish offering for the front door, Level Bolt is just the solution. It provides similar HomeKit functionality as the lead deal, just with a unique invisible design that hides within the door itself. Alongside the aforementioned Siri support, there’s also integration with Ring, the smartphone app, and using a traditional key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review, which makes its $191 price tag even more notable.

Should Wi-Fi support be a must over Bluetooth, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the HomeKit-enabled August Smart Lock. Having gone live over the weekend, you can still score the front door upgrade and take advantage of its Siri support and 10-minute installation at $198.50.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

