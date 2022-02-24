Amazfit’s Band 5 fitness tracker with 15-day battery life and sleep monitoring falls to $32

Amazfit’s official eBay storefront is offering its Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $31.99 shipped. Down from $40 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the first discount that we’ve seen this year. The Amazfit Band 5 is great to use to keep on track with your 2022 fitness goals. It can keep tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, steps, sleep, and more. Plus, Alexa is built-in so you can ask questions, set alarms or timers, check the weather, control smart home gear, and more. Worried about charging nightly? Don’t be, as this fitness tracker lasts 15 days per charge typically. Plus, there are 11 built-in sport tracking modes to choose from while working out. Take a deeper dive into what the Band 5 has to offer in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

Truthfully, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t mind ditching the Amazfit namesake, then there is a way to save more. Right now, the ZURURU fitness tracker is available on Amazon for $29. That’s only a $2 savings, so it’s really up to you whether it’s worth it to pick up this model instead of the Band 5 above.

While working out, be sure to have Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro on hand in order to enjoy some tunes without worrying that they’ll get damaged. With 28 hours of battery life available, full active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and more, the Galaxy Buds Pro are currently on sale for 30% off at $140.50.

More on the Amazfit Band 5:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Band 5 activity fitness tracker. Ask Alexa questions, get translations, set alarms and timers, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.

Say goodbye to daily recharge. With a fully charged Amazfit Band 5, you don’t need to bring a charger for a two-week trip. On a single charge, it has enough power to get you charged for 2 whole weeks mind-free.

You can measure your blood oxygen saturation and understand your physical state with OxygenBeatsTM. Ideal for high-intensity workouts and sports such as marathons and gym workouts.

