Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC with a 30% discount down to $140.50

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $140.47 shipped in Phantom Black. Down from $200, you’re looking at the second-best price to date and lowest since back in December when they hit the all-time low of $125. Living up to the feature set you’d expect from a pro pair of earbuds, Samsung’s flagship releases arrive with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. But then be sure to head below for more.

Should the added spatial audio support and improved water-resistance not do anything for you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC Earbuds can still be had for $110 at Amazon right now. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features above, but at a more affordable price and some compromises. Though there are some perks, like a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

But if you’re looking for some other personal audio solutions that won’t have you locked into a particular ecosystem, Sony’s new true wireless LinkBuds may fit the bill. Arriving with a unique and quite novel open design, these are now available for pre-order.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

