Score rare discounts on Aqara HomeKit Secure Video camera hubs, sensors, more from $17

Aqara’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of the brand’s HomeKit hubs, smart home sensors, and more when clipping the on-page coupons. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the just-released G3 Camera Hub at $99.99. Marking only the third discount since launching last fall, this one is down from $110 and delivering the lowest price since December. Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities for building out a fuller setup. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. Head below for more from $16.

Aqara hubs:

Alongside the centerpieces of Aqara’s smart home ecosystem, the brand’s Amazon storefront is also discounting a selection of sensors. Matching our previous holiday mentions across the board, these are the first discounts since back in December, as well. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupons to lock-in the discounts outlined below.

Aqara sensors:

As far as other notable upgrades to your HomeKit setup go, we’re currently tracking a rare discount on the Level Lock Smart Lock. Delivering a sleek design that hardly stands out from your average deadbolt, this is now down to the best price in months at $211.50.

Aqara G3 Camera Hub features:

AI Facial, Pet and Gesture Recognition: Ready to experience a better smart home? Imagine your camera can recognize your face and welcome you when you come home or recognize strangers and send out notifications to warn you. You can also trigger pre-set actions with five different gestures, which is a new and unique feature that is not available in similar products of other brands.

