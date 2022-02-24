CORSAIR’s PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD falls to new low at $170

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $169.99 shipped. Normally $190 direct from CORSAIR, today’s deal saves $20 and marks the second discount that we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This PCie SSD is designed for high-end computers and the latest consoles, boasting PlayStation 5 compatibility out of the box thanks to its 7.1GB/s read and 6.8GB/s write speeds on PC and 7.1GB/s read, 5.8GB/s write on Sony’s latest console. It exceeds all requirements to expand your PS5’s storage and even comes with a pre-installed low-profile aluminum heatsink to keep the drive cool during long gaming sessions. Take a closer look at this drive in our hands-on review then keep reading for additional information.

You can save some cash by picking up the WD_BLACK SN770 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD instead. Coming in at $130, it has the same amount of overall storage, though it’s at a much slower speed comparatively. With maximum transfer speeds of 5.15GB/s, this drive won’t work optimally with your PlayStation, but will be a solid drive for your desktop or laptop. Find out more on this drive in our announcement coverage.

If 1TB isn’t enough storage for your setup, then consider picking up the massive, all-metal 18TB SanDisk G-DRIVE hard drive that’s on sale for $50 off at Amazon. This is not only the first price drop there, but also delivers plenty of storage to your desk setup.

More on the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB NVMe SSD:

The CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 SSD provides high-performance storage expansion optimized for PS5, boosting your console’s storage by up to 4TB. PCIe Gen4 technology achieves lightning-fast sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 6,800MB/sec, so large game files load faster than ever. The M.2 2280 form-factor and pre-installed low-profile aluminum heat spreader enable the MP600 PRO LPX to fit directly into your PlayStation 5, while meeting all PS5 M.2 size requirements. Backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers expanded storage and sustained high performance to your PS5 right out of the box.

