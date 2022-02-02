Western Digital’s new WD_BLACK SN770 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers 5.15GB/s transfer speeds

Today, Western Digital announced its all-new WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Solid-State Drive designed for gaming and content creation PCs. Designed as an update to its SN700-series lineup of mid-range storage drives, the SN770 packs some solid upgrades across the board from the previous-generation SN750 and SN750 SE models. With a starting price of $59, the WD_BLACK SN770 will be perfect for all budgets. Sound like it could be a good fit for your desktop? Keep reading to find out more.

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD boasts 5.15GB/s speeds

Western Digital’s SN700-series lineup of NVMe drives has been around for a few years. Originally launching as a PCIe 3.0 drive with the SN750, it was updated to PCIe 4.0 with the SN750 SE last year, though speeds weren’t really increased, as the SE offered 3.6GB/s transfer rates while the original SN750 delivered 3.4GB/s.

In comes the SN770 to take things to the next level. Still based off of the PCIe 4.0 spec, and not PCIe 5.0 like other companies are doing, the SN770 does offer increased performance over the previous-generation drives. You’ll find a maximum sequential read speed of up to 5.15GB/s, which is quite the increase over the SN750 SE.

This drive is also more power efficient thanks to ‘advanced thermal management” which allows it to handle tasks easier and with less heat generated. On top of that, a refreshed design means that systems without heat spreaders will benefit from the gamer-focused looks, which will add a bit of flair to any setup.

Available starting today from Western Digital’s own site and select others, the drive is available in four sizes, including 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The 5.15GB/s transfer speeds are only available in the 1TB and 2TB models, so do keep that in mind. Pricing starts at $59 for the 250GB version and goes up to $269 for 2TB of blazing-fast storage.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see that Western Digital finally offers a good in-between for its NVMe storage lineup. The SN850 is great for high-end rigs, and the SN570 offers similar performance to the SN750 SE, so it was time for an upgrade. The SN770 will be the perfect balance between performance and price, as not many gaming setups truly need the 7GB/s performance that the SN850 delivers, but want something faster than the SN570 at 3.5GB/s. In the end, I think this is a solid launch for WD_BLACK and will become one of our go-to recommendations for people who want reliable performance without breaking the bank.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!