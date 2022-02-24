MSI’s Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop delivers an RTX 3060 at new Amazon low of $210 off

Amazon is offering the MSI Stealth 15M i7-11375H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB SSD for $1,189 shipped. With a list price of $1,399, this 15% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this MSI laptop at from Amazon. Featuring an Intel Core i7-11375H and NVIDIA RTX 3060, the MSI Stealth 15M is a powerhouse of a laptop. While the display’s resolution is 1920×1080, at 15-inches you don’t need much more. The lower resolution is made up for by the 144Hz refresh rate, which will help you while you game! I/O-wise, the Stealth 15M features a single Thunderbolt 4 port, 2 USB 3.2 Type-As, 1 HDMI output, and a single MicroSD Card Reader. Coming in at just 3.73 pounds and a thickness of 0.63 inches, the MSI Stealth 15M packs a lot of power in a small frame.

With the Thunderbolt 4 port included on the MSI Stealth 15M, you can grab this Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $259. While not a Thunderbolt 4 dock, as those are still more expensive, the protocol is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3. This dock will expand your laptop I/O with five additional USB 3.0 Type-A (one having BC 1.2 charging), a gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a DisplayPort output. One of the unique features of Thunderbolt is its ability to daisy chain devices together, and this dock has a Thunderbolt passthrough.

We’re also tracking a deal on the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for $1,500, a rare $300 in savings. You’ll find that this laptop is aimed more at content creators than gamers, however. If it’s pure gaming potential you’re after, then you’ll want to check out this deal on a prebuilt Skytech Chronos Gaming PC for $1,394.

MSI Stealth 15M i7/3060/16GB/512GB features:

MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology ensures optimal thermal dissipation. Featuring state of the art fans and heat pipes, get the airflow you need for gaming.

The Stealth 15M features a wide range of I/O ports, Thunderbolt 4 supporting power delivery and up to 40Gbps of data transfer and USB 4.0.

The latest Wi-Fi 6 features 802.11ax standards and 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5, designed to deliver the lightning fast gameplay, the best streaming, and the mose immersive communications expereience.

