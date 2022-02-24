Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Studio sees rare $300 discount to all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. Marking the first discount in over 2 months, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings from the usual $1,800 price tag while returning to the all-time low set just once before. Arriving with quite the unique form-factor, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio delivers a professional-grade workstation in a portable design. Centered around a folding 14.4-inch 120Hz PixelSense Touchscreen, you’ll also find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and an AI-backed 1080p camera. That’s all with Windows 11 driving the experience. Our launch coverage offers additional details, too. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at $859.99. Normally fetching $1,100, you can make out for less than the flagship model above by going with this i5 machine with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM at its Amazon all-time low. Launched right alongside the Laptop Studio, the new Surface Pro 8 arrives with a 13-inch touchscreen display, much of the same Windows 11 support, and integration with the new Slim Pen 2. You’ll just have to pair the device with one of Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Keyboard for the full workstation experience.

If Chrome OS will make do for your productivity needs, we’re tracking a series of HP’s latest Chromebooks right now. Delivering three different price points, you’ll want to check out what the 14 series machines have in store right here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“ touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard.

