This wire-free 1080p outdoor camera has up to 6 months of battery life per charge at $39

Soliom Solar Security (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Battery-powered Wi-Fi Security Camera for $38.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code S4DF23F4 at checkout. Down from $60, you’re saving a total of 35% and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The built-in battery can last for between 1 to 6 months before it’s time to recharge it, depending on how often the camera is accessed. The built-in Wi-Fi connection makes this a completely wire-free camera as well, making it easy to install anywhere on your property. You’ll find smart motion detection, scheduled notifications, two-way audio, onboard storage (and cloud recording), and more available here. Keep reading for additional information.

Save a few bucks when opting instead for the Wyze Cam v3 for $36 at Amazon. Coming in at $3 below today’s lead deal, the Wyze Cam v3 isn’t battery-powered, though you’ll find it is weather-resistant. The color night vision and backing of Wyze makes it a great option to place anywhere around your home, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing rare discounts on Aqara HomeKit Secure Video camera hubs, sensors, and much more from $17. These deals don’t come around often, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to find out all the ways you can save on upgrading your smart home.

More on the Soliom Outdoor Camera:

100% Wire-free & Long-lasting Battery Life: This security cameras indoor/outdoor wireless B06 comes with a 5200mA rechargeable battery that will provide 1 to 6 months of use before a recharge is needed. (Tips: Fully charge the battery before using it for the first time) 1080P HD & Clear Night Vision: The wireless cameras for home security provides 1080P full HD video and images day time for indoor and outdoor use. Soliom B06 security cameras wireless outdoor built in 9 pcs 850nm infrared lights, the black and white night vision range up to 20ft in very low light condition, let you see more details in the dark

