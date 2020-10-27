For their third birthday, Wyze is giving everyone a gift with the release of their newest camera, the Wyze Cam V3. Sticking with the same $20 starting point, the new updated camera has a better lens, color night vision, and IP65 weather resistance for indoor or outdoor use. Head below to watch the video and see more about the latest from Wyze.

If you haven’t heard of Wyze yet, their list of product offerings strives to deliver powerful home security and fitness devices at incredibly affordable prices. From their array of cameras to smart deadbolts to the scale and band, the tech is powerful for the price.

The Wyze Cam has been a favorite for affordable home surveillance since its debut, but every update makes the cameras even more powerful. While there are wireless options like the Cam Outdoor, the Wyze Cam, which is the entry point into the video surveillance line, does require a power source.

Similar but updated design

While overall Wyze hasn’t strayed too far from the boxy design with adjustable stand, the Wyze Cam 3 does have nice updates. In front, the black area has been re-designed to be a more cohesive single are to hold the lens, status light, and sensors.

For mounting, the Wyze Cam 3 has a few new options. It has a magnetic base that can also be hard mounted, but the base can also be removed as well and reveals a ¼”-20 thread for mounting the camera in many more locations.

Wyze Cam v3: video

Wyze Cam v3: notifications

Notifications can be enabled and triggered by sound or motion. Detection zones help to isolate areas that can cause false alarms like leaves or branches moving, and motion tagging will display on the video feed what is causing the motion notification to be triggered.

Wyze Cam V3 can detect motion and send notifications, but the person detection that has been in testing with some other models will cost a bit more with CamPlus. At only $1.25 per month though, it isn’t much more to add some premium functionality to your Wyze cam.

Cam Plus also unlocks more frequent motion recording without the five-minute cool down in between clips, as well as face, package, pet, and vehicle detection that are in the works.

Like notifications from other Wyze cameras, though, it does take a little bit for the alert to roll in. This kind of limits its use as a security camera if you want the notification instantly, but the cameras are still great for recording and capturing what is going on in or outside your house.

New and improved image

In the comparison above, you can slide between images captured at the same time from the Wyze Cam v2 on the left and v3 on the right. Wyze Cam V3 offers the same 1080p resolution, but with the update, the field of view has been widened to 130 degrees over the previous generation’s 110-degree view. This lets the camera capture a wider area, but it’s still easy to pinch to zoom when viewing the video feed. It also appears sharper and brighter, in my opinion. Notice the increase in detail in the trees at the top of the image in the v3 picture on the right.

The Wyze Cam v3 also has a bigger aperture at f/1.6 than the previous generation’s f/2.6. With more light coming into the camera, this enables the camera to have a clearer image, especially at night.

Color Night Vision Mode

One other huge update with the Cam V3 is the addition of Color Night Vision Mode with their all-new Starlight Sensor. Wyze Cam v3 is supposed to capture 40% more light which lets the camera keep its color mode enabled longer before needing to switch over to the IR system. In total darkness, IR will still be required but the V3 uses both close-range and long range IR LEDs to get the best image possible. In the comparison above, both images were taken from the same motion detected event with the Wyze Cam v2 on the left and v3 on the right in Color Night Vision mode.

Continuous recording

Just like with their other cameras, the Wyze Cam V3 can record continuously when a micro SD card is installed. Being able to go back and watch an entire event before and after a motion notification is very handy, especially when the v3 only records events for 12 seconds in the standard mode without Cam Plus. Wyze sells their own 32GB card for $10 ($12.98 on Amazon) or check back here often as we frequently feature deals on storage.

For normal notifications without and SD card, Wyze will store recordings on their service for 14 days before they are removed.

Wyze Cam v3: wrapping up

Overall, Wyze has created another great camera at an incredible price. The fact that these are just $19.99 plus shipping makes them a great deal. The wider, sharper image matched with the incredible performance from the new color night vision mode make it a great update over the older generations.

