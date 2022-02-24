Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $380

Amazon is offering the TP-Link AX6600 Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $379.99 shipped. Listed at $450, this 31% discount matches the consistent low we’ve tracked over the last 3 months. This mesh system comes with a router and one satellite, but either station can act as the router. Supporting speeds upwards of 6.6GB/s, the Deco X90 system can cover an area up to 6,000-square feet and can have up to 200 connected devices without performance impacts. The TP-Link Deco app makes setup and network monitoring a breeze. Each station has two Ethernet ports with one capable of 1-gigabit and the other 2.5-gigabit. One of the Wi-Fi bands is used for backhaul communication between the stations and Wi-Fi speeds can be increased by using Ethernet to act as the backhaul.

Depending on your home, you may need more than just the two stations included above. Whether it be the total coverage area or the way your home was constructed, you can expand the coverage with an additional TP-Link Deco X90 station for $230 shipped. The system will automatically recognize the addition of a new station and the AI will reconfigure the setup to optimize it to achieve the best coverage.

TP-Link Deco X90 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

AI-Driven Mesh – Intelligently learns the network environment to provide ideal Wi-Fi unique to your home

The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home. Compatiable with Alexa, turn on/off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience.

