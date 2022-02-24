Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remastered $15, Persona 5 Strikers $30, more

In today’s best game deals, with FromSoftware’s Elden Ring set for release tomorrow and already pulling in near-perfect review scores across the board as an early game of the year contender, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered on PS4 for $14.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where Xbox copies are going for under $20. Regularly $20 or more these days on PS4, this is the lowest price we can find and a rare price drop at that. Dark Souls was the follow-up to the game that started it all, Demon’s Souls (the remastered version is also on sale), and is the predecessor to Elden Ring. If FromSoftware’s latest has finally pulled you in to its rewarding and punishing gameplay, or you’re just looking to add the remastered Dark Souls to your collection, now’s your chance. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Persona 5 Strikers, Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, NieR: Automata GOTY, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $38 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Big in Japan sale from $2.50
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Cuphead $15 (25% off)
- Among Us Xbox under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition Xbox $4 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Xbox $8 (Reg. $40)
- 2021 Indie Hits sale Xbox up to 70% off
- Franchise Hits Sale Xbox up to 80% off
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears Tactics $4 (Reg. $18+)
- Yoku’s Island Express eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Amazon pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
