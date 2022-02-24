Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remastered $15, Persona 5 Strikers $30, more

In today’s best game deals, with FromSoftware’s Elden Ring set for release tomorrow and already pulling in near-perfect review scores across the board as an early game of the year contender, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered on PS4 for $14.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart where Xbox copies are going for under $20. Regularly $20 or more these days on PS4, this is the lowest price we can find and a rare price drop at that. Dark Souls was the follow-up to the game that started it all, Demon’s Souls (the remastered version is also on sale), and is the predecessor to Elden Ring. If FromSoftware’s latest has finally pulled you in to its rewarding and punishing gameplay, or you’re just looking to add the remastered Dark Souls to your collection, now’s your chance. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Persona 5 Strikers, Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, NieR: Automata GOTY, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and more.

