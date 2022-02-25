Don’t rely on Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Powerline Ethernet kit for $40

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Powerline Ethernet AV1000 Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped. With a list price of $50, this 20% discount matches the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this kit for and is the lowest price in almost 3 months. A modern-day struggle is getting wired internet through a home that wasn’t built with wiring installed already. Sure you can run Ethernet cables along baseboards but those can pose tripping hazards. The TP-Link Powerline solves this issue. These units effectively make the electric wiring into Ethernet runs. TP-Link Powerline is capable of speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It is important to make sure that the Powerline units are connected to the same electrical circuit for the internet to be transmitted.

This starter kit comes with two units and each unit has a single gigabit Ethernet port. If you need Ethernet in another room, you can grab an additional Powerline unit for $27. Again, you’ll have to make sure they’re all connected on the same electrical circuit. If you don’t need gigabit speed capacity, TP-Link also has the Powerline AV600 Starter Kit for $38. These units can transmit speeds up to 100MB/s but otherwise function in the same manner.

If you need additional Ethernet ports, NETGEAR has you covered with its 5-port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch for $12. Simply plug in the main Ethernet cord and connect power! If you’re looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi, check out the TP-Link Deco X90 Mesh System for $380. Powered by Wi-Fi 6, you will see next to no dead zones with this AI-powered mesh system!

TP-Link Powerline AX1000 Starter Kit features:

Powerline kits turn your home’s electrical wiring into a wired network, moving data right through your walls and floors.

Connect your favorite wired device like smart TVs, gaming consoles, and PCs with a gigabit Ethernet cord for more reliable performance at higher speeds.

The sleek and modern powerline unit is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and uses high-quality components for powerful results.

