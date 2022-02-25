Protect your gear with the APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug surge protector for $8

-
AmazonAPC
Save 27% $8

Amazon is offering the APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug Surge Protector for $8 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally listed around $11, the 27% savings seen here is one of the best offerings from Amazon over the last 6 months. Featuring six total outlets, this outlet can handle up to 1,080 joules of surge protection. The outlet also has a couple of indicator LEDs to let the user know that the device is working and if the wiring in the wall has a fault. You can rest comfortably knowing this outlet is covered by APC’s lifetime warranty and $50,000 equipment policy.

While having six, surge-protected outlets is nice, having some USB ports would be nice too. APC has you covered with the Wall Outlet Plug Extender with USB Ports for $15.51. Coming with two USB Type-A ports with a combined maximum current of 2.4 Amps, this surge protector has all the same features as the previously mentioned protector. This outlet is perfect for high-traffic areas where you may want to sit and charge your phone!

If you’re looking for accessories for your smartphone, check out these deals. Headlining is the 2-Pack of RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Chargers for $15 shipped. Don’t let a power outage stop you! Check out this Anker PowerHouse II 400 for $240, which matches its all-time low price!

APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug Surge Protector features:

  • 1,080 Joule surge protection energy rating
  • 6-outlet wall mounted surge protector
  • Designed to fit a 2-outlet configuration. Center screw firmly mounts unit on the wall, or can be removed by gently lifting off the red washer on the back of the unit

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

APC

About the Author

TOPGREENER in-wall smart outlets, combo USB/AC plugs, m...
Save 37% on the HomeKit-enabled meross 3-outlet outdoor...
SnapFresh 20V cordless electric leaf blower returns to ...
Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers 389Wh of portable ene...
Automate your heater or lights with a 4-pack of smart p...
Kick gas and oil to the curb with GOTRAX’s electric s...
TP-Link’s latest Alexa/Assistant outdoor smart pl...
Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 takes vacuuming off th...
Load more...
Show More Comments