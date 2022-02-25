Protect your gear with the APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug surge protector for $8

Amazon is offering the APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug Surge Protector for $8 with free shipping for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally listed around $11, the 27% savings seen here is one of the best offerings from Amazon over the last 6 months. Featuring six total outlets, this outlet can handle up to 1,080 joules of surge protection. The outlet also has a couple of indicator LEDs to let the user know that the device is working and if the wiring in the wall has a fault. You can rest comfortably knowing this outlet is covered by APC’s lifetime warranty and $50,000 equipment policy.

While having six, surge-protected outlets is nice, having some USB ports would be nice too. APC has you covered with the Wall Outlet Plug Extender with USB Ports for $15.51. Coming with two USB Type-A ports with a combined maximum current of 2.4 Amps, this surge protector has all the same features as the previously mentioned protector. This outlet is perfect for high-traffic areas where you may want to sit and charge your phone!

If you’re looking for accessories for your smartphone, check out these deals. Headlining is the 2-Pack of RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Chargers for $15 shipped. Don’t let a power outage stop you! Check out this Anker PowerHouse II 400 for $240, which matches its all-time low price!

APC Wall Outlet Multi-Plug Surge Protector features:

1,080 Joule surge protection energy rating

6-outlet wall mounted surge protector

Designed to fit a 2-outlet configuration. Center screw firmly mounts unit on the wall, or can be removed by gently lifting off the red washer on the back of the unit

