Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers 389Wh of portable energy at $240 (Save $220)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 shipped when code 0SYDKPP6 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $460, today’s offer amounts to $220 in savings while undercutting our previous holiday mention by $120. This is also matching the all-time low last set back in September. Packing 389Wh of portable energy, the PowerHouse II 400 is an ideal solution to keeping gear online during power outages, or while camping and tailgating thanks to its 300W power output. When it comes to actually charging up devices, there’s a versatile selection of I/O packed in the portable form-factor including a full AC outlet, 65W USB-C PD, and more. Our hands-on review offers some additional insight, too. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with less power will want to check out the PowerHouse 200 from Anker instead. This one is currently sitting at $160 via Amazon and delivers a similar on-the-go power station, just with a smaller 213Wh battery at the center. That’s still a full AC outlet and USB-C PD port, but in a more portable package that even integrates a handle on the top.

As for some Anker gear that’s a better fit for your everyday carry, the brand kicked off its latest Amazon storefront sale yesterday. Packed with iPhone and Android essentials starting at $9, you’ll find a collection of MFi Lightning cables, MagSafe power banks, and more all up for grabs right here.

Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station features:

The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh) 23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times. With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time. PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

