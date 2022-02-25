Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack RAVPower 20W USB-C PD Chargers $15, more

RAVPower is offering a 2-pack of its 20W USB-C Power Delivery Chargers for $11 with $3.99 shipping when you use the code DSD50 at checkout. Normally, this 2-pack sells for $28 direct from RAVPower. Similarly, picking up two comparable Anker chargers would be $30, and UGREEN would cost $17 for a pair. Designed to deliver 20W of USB-C PD to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, these chargers are perfect to toss in a bag or purse to power up anywhere. You’ll find that 20W is enough to deliver 15W of MagSafe wireless charging as well as fast charge your iPhone, power an iPad, and even top off a MacBook Air.

RAVPower USB C Power Delivery Wall Charger packs 20W of power into a device the size of an Apple 5W charger, and dispatches blazing-fast power to charge any member of the iPhone 12 series to 50% in just 30 minutes — that’s up to 3x faster than an Apple 5W charger. RAVPower usb c wall charger Supports USB PD 3.0, QC3.0 and PPS to ensure flawless compatibility and optimized charging speeds for virtually all USB-C powered mobile devices. Incredibly compact design perfectly fits in your pocket, purse and palm for effortless portability

