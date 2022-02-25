Samsung’s Galaxy S22/+/Ultra handsets see launch day deals with $100 Amazon gift cards

Today is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch day and Amazon is rolling out some new deals for those who want to score the latest handsets on day one. Currently bundling a $100 gift card with all three versions of the new Android smartphones, this is the best value we’ve seen across the lineup so far. Leading the way is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $1,199.99 shipped with a $100 gift card. This is matching the best value overall on the new release and the best specifcially on the base storage tier.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect. Head below for all of the Galaxy S22 launch day deals.

this time around, the deals apply to entry-level handsets instead of only the elevated storage capacities. Galaxy S22 launch deals

All Samsung Galaxy S22 launch day deals:

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,200 w/ $100 GC

w/ $100 GC Galaxy S22+: $1,000 w/ $100 GC

w/ $100 GC Galaxy S22: $800 w/ $100 GC

As far as the feature sets go on the lower-end versions of Samsung’s latest handsets, both still come powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. You’re just going to be sacrificing in the more premium feature departments compared to the S22 Ultra, as the + edition steps down to a 6.7-inch display with 4,500mAh battery you can learn more about in our review. Then the standard S22 rocks an even smaller 6.1-inch display and less capable 3,700mAh capacity, all detailed in our hands-on coverage.

Then don’t forget that we’re tracking the first discounts on OtterBox’s new lineup of cases. Fittingly for the Galaxy S22 launch day deals, you can score a collection of the more rugged and durable covers for all three of Samsung’s latest handsets right here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

