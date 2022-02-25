Throw a SanDisk 64GB Luxe Dual USB-C Flash Drive in your pocket for $11 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $11.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, like it fetches at Best Buy, it has more typically sold in the $13 to $15 range at Amazon over the last year where it is now at a new all-time low. For comparison’s sake, it is currently marked down to $13 at B&H. At the price of a few decent cups of coffee, it might be worth picking up this handy pocket storage device. Along with the Luxe metal casing, it houses 64-GB of on-board storage with a 2-in-1 design that provides USB-C and USB-A connectivity. It is a great little option for some light EDC storage that can help in moving data and photos between your home base Mac or PC to and from smartphones and tablets. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is slightly below the standard-issue 64GB SanDisk variant without the USB-A option, but you could land the 32GB pocket storage drive for $9 Prime shipped via Amazon. Clearly not as much capacity here, but if it’s just to keep some handy storage on your person, that might be all you need.

Otherwise, Head over to our ongoing portable SSD price drops for deals on much larger EDC-ready solutions. You’ll still find models marked down from $60 shipped including some of the best brands out there, and while they aren’t nearly as pocket or keyring-friendly as the flash drives above, there’s a whole lot more storage space available at some of the best prices of the year. For yourinternal needs, check out this deal on CORSAIR’s PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

More on the SanDisk Ultra Dual Luxe USB-C Flash Drive:

The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos

Automatically back up photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app.

