Steam Deck pre-orders are live! Here’s how to find out which of your games are compatible

With Steam Deck reservations open and delivery slated for later this year right now, you might be wondering what titles will be compatible with the portable gaming system. While we took a look a few weeks ago at the fact that under 100 titles will be “compatible” with the portable computer, we now have easier ways to check what games work and what ones don’t. Keep reading to find out which Steam games you own are compatible, somewhat compatible, and which flat out won’t work.

How to check Steam games for Steam Deck compatibility

Steam has launched a dedicated page where you can check which titles in your library are compatible with the Steam Deck. Simply log into your Steam account and the site will comb through all games that you own and display them in one of four categories.

The topmost category is “Deck Verified.” This area shows you what games Valve has tested and confirmed that they’re fully functional on the Steam Deck, working well with the built-in controls and display. These games will give the best overall experience on Steam Deck, so a majority of your play time should be kept to this category.

Next we have “Deck Playable.” While Valve has tested these titles and found them to function on the Steam Deck, they’re not entirely optimized. You might have to do extra work to accomplish certain tasks in the game or configure specific settings. Essentially, these games are playable, but not perfectly.

After that, we have “Unsupported Deck.” Essentially, Valve has tested these games and they straight up don’t work on the Steam Deck, so they’re ones to avoid. However, Valve is working toward making them more playable as time goes on, so updates could come out in the future that changes a category of a title up from Unsupported, to Playable, to eventually Verified.

Finally, we have “Untested Deck.” This is the largest part of my library, which includes 158 games that Valve has yet to test to see how it works on the Steam Deck. You’ll also want to avoid playing these, as who knows what they could do to the portable console. Most likely, they just won’t launch, or if they do, they might not play well at all. However, as we said above, Valve is constantly working through the backlog of games they have to verify what titles do, and what ones don’t, work on Steam Deck.

9to5Toys' Take

I’m actually surprised that out of my entire library, there are 11 verified games and another 19 playable titles. While 163 of the games in my library are either unsupported or untested, knowing that 30 of them I could pick up a Steam Deck and have an enjoyable experience on is quite nice. There are even some titles there that I didn’t expect, like Sniper Elite 3 and 4, Skyrim, Fallout 4, Dying Light, Ark Survival Evolved, and more.

While reviews are just starting to roll out for the Steam Deck, and we’re not quite sure where we land on whether it’s worth it or not, the console does pose some intriguing options for gaming essentially anywhere you are.

