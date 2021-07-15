FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Steam Deck offers console-level performance in a portable shell for mobile PC gaming from $399

-
Best PC Gaming DealsNewsValve

Today, Valve, the team behind Steam, announced the long-awaited portable gaming “powerhouse,” the Steam Deck. Sporting a 4-core 8-thread AMD Zen 2 processor and an 8-core RDNA 2 GPU, there’s plenty of power to play your favorite games on the go. There’s quite a lot to unpack here, including the fact that all models ship with the same performance spec with prices starting as low as $399. Pre-orders open tomorrow and it’s slated to start shipping by the end of the year. Let’s take a closer look.

Steam Deck offers budget PC performance on-the-go

Let’s start off by saying this: No, Steam Deck won’t solve the GPU shortages or replace your desire for an RTX 3080. Heck, it won’t even replace an RTX 3060. However, given its price of $399, you can’t get any computer that will offer anywhere near this performance for the price.

Based around AMD’s previous-generation Zen 2 processor, you’ll be getting four cores and eight threads of up to 3.5GHz processing here. On the graphics side, there’s eight RDNA 2 cores with up to 1.6GHz processing, delivering 1.6TFLOP of graphics power. To put that into perspective, Microsoft’s Xbox One S had a 1.5TFLOP GPU. So, you can expect Xbox One S-like performance here, which, on the 1280×800 display, will be quite great all things considered.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/07/hero-banner-sequence-english.mp4

We’re used to price separating performance when it comes to gaming. The Series X is more powerful than the Series S, and costs more. NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 is more powerful than the 3080, and costs more. The Steam Deck? All models have the same amount of power. In fact, all versions even have the same 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The difference then? Well, let’s break it down.

For $399, you get the Steam Deck with 64GB of eMMC storage and a carrying case, though you can add extra space through a microSD slot. Upgrading to $529 bumps things up to a 256GB NVMe SSD, as well as also includes a carrying case and an “exclusive Steam Community profile bundle.” The most expensive Steam Deck costs $649 and takes things to the next level with a 512GB NVMe SSD, the screen has a “premium anti-glare etched glass,” and then you’ll get an exclusive carrying case, profile bundle, and virtual keyboard theme.

As you can see, the main difference between the price points really is the storage, not the power. This means that, if you’re alright with just 64GB of storage, your Steam Deck will be just as capable as the model that’s nearly twice as expensive.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/07/doom-eternal.mp4

What does this mean for mobile gaming?

For the longest time, the Nintendo Switch was really the only option in the mobile gaming space. Sure, you could game on a phone or tablet, but there’s just something about a dedicated machine. Others have entered and exited the space over time, and with the increase in cloud gaming through Microsoft and Google, everyone’s eyes turned to that as the future of portable entertainment. Steam, however, decided that the world needed a portable gaming machine with console-like power at a fantastic price.

This is a huge step forward for on-the-go gaming. Sure, you won’t have a 4K OLED 120Hz display on the Steam Deck, but it does support DisplayPort 1.4 output with up to 8K60 or 4K120 if you want to hook up to an external display. The initial model won’t have enough horsepower to drive that, obviously, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the next generation couldn’t do it.

9to5Toys’ take

As someone who used to game exclusively on console but fully converted back to PC-based gaming last year, having an on-the-go machine that runs the same games as my desktop with the same save files is very intriguing. I love No Man’s Sky and Apex Legends, both of which are on Steam and use cloud saves for progress. Up until now, I’ve not been able to play those games on-the-go unless I was doing streaming. With the Steam Deck? Well, I could fire up No Man’s Sky offline and explore vast galaxies and discover planets with ease while on a plane, in a car, or even just at the coffee shop. I’m excited for what’s to come with the Steam Deck, and am heavily considering picking one up in December when it launches, what about you?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Valve

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its firs...
Arcade1Up’s new 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets ...
Tory Burch x Shiseido summer collaboration debuts a sun...
Spigen’s new AirFit card case neatly stores AirTa...
Four new monitors drop in price: GIGABYTE 32-inch, port...
Today only, Newegg discounts ABS gaming desktops with u...
New Nintendo Switch OLED model pre-orders start today, ...
LEGO officially unveils new UCS Star Wars Republic Guns...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Learn More

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More
Review

Review: Elgato Facecam steps into the light as its first webcam [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $40

Bring this aluminum swiveling MacBook stand to your workstation at $26 (Save 35%)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Crying Suns, Human Resource Machine, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 37%

Slice’n’dice up to 37% off Cuisinart’s 8-cup Food Processor for $82.50 (2021 low)

$82.50 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at new all-time low of $110 off

$110 off Learn More
50% off

This citronella candle burns for 100+ hours and comes in a reusable bucket at a low of $12

$12 Learn More