Brydge’s latest MAX+ aluminum 11-inch iPad Pro keyboards on sale from $120 (Save 20%)

-
Save 20% From $120

The official Brydge Amazon storefront is now offering its Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $119.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while matching the all-time low. You’re also looking at only the fourth notable discount to date. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Air MAX+ arrives with a similar magnetic design for your 11-inch iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. There is notably backlit keys that pair with the built-in trackpad, and its Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the form-factor with an aluminum frame and folding folio design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Brydge 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case is also marked down to an Amazon all-time low. Currently sitting at $159.99, you’re looking at the same 20% in savings noted above as well as the best price since the end of 2021. While the lead deal has a more affordable build with a detachable case, this more premium offering pairs with your 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air much the same with a silver design and more.

Those who want to bring home a first-party productivity upgrade to their iPad can also currently save on Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard. Dropping to an all-time low at Amazon, you can save $49 on the white 12.9-inch model right now, too.

Brydge Air MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case features:

The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This keyboard/case combo is perfect for those looking for a functional and protective iPad keyboard that’s designed for every environment. The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.

