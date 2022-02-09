Save $49 on Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon low

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest White Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $299.98 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings while marking the best price in over 2 months. Returning to the all-time low set only once before, this is quite the rare discount in the first place. Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets.

Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $288.99, which is still one of the first overall savings to date and lowest in months. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Fittingly for the discount above, we’re also still tracking some ongoing discounts for bringing home Apple’s latest iPadOS experience. Delivering the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $100 off, you’ll find some of the best prices since the holidays across the lineup. That’s alongside Apple Pencil discounts from $77 right here.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

