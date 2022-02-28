Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and ecosystem of MagSafe accessories

Today we are taking a hands-on look at the Peak Design canvas iPhone 13 case and the brand’s collection of accessories for it. After reviewing its latest travel gear recently, we thought it would be a good idea to see what it’s lineup of mobile accoutrements and Everyday canvas iPhone 13 cases had in store. The MagSafe-ready cover works alongside a series of additional add-ons and you’ll find all of the details you need in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys down below.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Peak Design Everyday canvas iPhone 13 case review:

The Peak Design mobile accessory ecosystem is filled with vehicle and wall mounts, MagSafe wallet attachments, tripods, and more, all centered around its Everyday canvas iPhone 13 case. The MagSafe-compatible Apple handset cover includes the high-temp neodymium magnets needed to work with a range of Peak Design and third-party add-ons as well as the brand’s proprietary mechanical locking system – this is what that “high-strength” ceramic rounded locking square cutout is you see on the backside of the case.

The Everyday iPhone 13 case itself is made of a 100% recycled nylon canvas fabric shell with a weatherproof treatment and a lightweight polycarbonate frame that forms a sort of rubberized shock-absorbing bumper around your device. Alongside the two meter drop protection, you’ll find the usual raised bezel surrounding the display and camera array.

The canvas iPhone 13 case comes in two flavors; the standard issue and the Loop model that has a pull-out finger loop for extra grip that “is magnetically held flush” against the case when not in use.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

100% recycled weatherproof bluesign approved nylon canvas exterior shell

Compatible with MagSafe accessories & chargers

Two mounting points for Peak Design Anchors let you tether/carry your phone with any Peak Design strap

Loop Case models feature deployable finger loop for easy grip

Loop is magnetically held flush when not in use

High-temp neodymium magnets

High-strength ceramic locking ring (yttria stabilized zirconia)

Alongside the Everyday case, we also had a chance to give the compatible magnetic Slim Wallet and Stand Wallet a go as well as the Mobile Tripod and the Wall Mount – all of which work flawlessly and match the charcoal grey Everyday case as well as other cases that allow the iPhone 12/13’s magnetic power to shine through. Here’s a look at some of the highlight features:

Peak Design Slim/Stand Wallet:

Durable, weatherproof 100% recycled nylon canvas construction

Works with Peak Design Cases and MagSafe

Fabric is ultra-strong, abrasion-resistant, ages gracefully and won’t stretch

Holds up to seven cards (both styles)

Instant card access via a clever magnetic pull-tab

Will not de-magnetize credit cards & safe for use with most hotel key cards

Wall Mount:

Wrapped in beautiful, high-performance nylon canvas fabric

Strong, durable 3M E-series adhesive

Works with Peak Design Cases and MagSafe

Attachment/detachment is instant and 1-handed

Can be safely removed without leaving damage or residue

Mobile Tripod:

Works with Peak Design Cases and MagSafe

Buttery-smooth micro ballhead designed by Peak Design tripod engineers

Magnetically embedded tool for adjusting ballhead tension

Holds phone in portrait or landscape mode

Deploy all three legs together and use as a kickstand

Legs can also be used as a grip for filming and selfies

Ultra-premium construction from solid machined & anodized aluminum

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Everyday canvas iPhone 13 case looks great, has been compatible with all of the MagSafe and Qi charging pads I have available to me, and snugly conforms around the latest Apple handset nicely. It starts at $39.95 and jumps to $49.95 for the loop model.

The textured material on the back is one of the nicer examples of this kind of a treatment in the iPhone case category I have come across yet – it feels like a higher quality than most and the gentle transition into the rubberized exterior bumper with what you might call a delicate chamfered edge is definitely one of the aesthetic highlights. While I’m not one for requiring added grip on the back of my cases, the loop option is well implemented – the way it sort of snaps down flat when don’t need it in particular – and feels as though it’s not likely to tear or rip off any time soon for all but the most aggressive users.

Alongside the series of add-on accessories Peak Design delivers, it’s hard to find anything even mildly negative about the Everyday canvas iPhone 13 case. If I had to dig for something, it might be the fact that there is only one color option available – I personally really like the dark multi-colored charcoal grey here, but clearly some folks might look elsewhere just because there’s isn’t that blue they were after, for example. And while the proprietary locking mechanism that works in conjunction with and/or instead of MagSafe connectivity just adds a more secure connection and deeper compatibility with a range of the brand’s add-ons, it would have been nice to have the option to go with an Everyday case with a clean back that relies solely on the magnet action, if not just for the smooth look.

On the accessory side of things, the Wall mount and Slim Wallet were the real highlights for me. The tripod solution is a versatile option that doubles as a sort of selfie/filming stick for anyone looking to score something in the product category, but the MagSafe Slim Wallet with its magnetic flap cover and pull-and-go system – there’s a sort of pull-tab you can use to quickly and easily pop all of your cards out and back in – is certainly worth a closer look as well. The Wall Mount isn’t going to be for everyone – there’s no charging here and most folks will want some kind of Qi pad or nightstand/desktop MagSafe stand – but if you’re interested in a sleek, damage-free magnetic wall (or any flat vertical surface) home for your iPhone 12 or 13, it is the best one I’ve had the pleasure of getting hands-on with yet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!