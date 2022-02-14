Tested: Peak Design’s weatherproof Travel Duffle with cord hook strap connection and more

Earlier this month Peak Design unveiled the latest additions to its travel lineup with the new 65L Travel Duffle, Wash Pouch, a 30L Travel Backpack, and packing cubes to go with them. The latest entries to the line expand the existing family of travel companions with organization options, larger sizes, and an enhanced feature set overall. After having a chance to go hands-on with the 65L Travel Duffle and some of the packing cubes, it’s time to weigh in as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series. Head below for a closer look.

Peak Design 65L Travel Duffle bag and packing cubes review:

The new Peak Design 65L Travel Duffle bag is available in black or a sort of two-tone sage colorway (as well as in a smaller 35L variant) and is described as the brand’s “monster gear-hauler, ruggedly dependable for airline check-in and road trips.” It comes in at $169.99 for the larger variant with a versatile shoulder and hand strap system, weatherproof shell, and more than enough space for a week or more worth of clothing and gear.

The Peak Design packing cubes come in three colorways to match the latest bag solutions with tear-away zippers (quick access without actually needing to unzip traditionally), an internal divider for expanded organization, and a “self-healing” 70D nylon/poly blend. They are available in both small and medium sizing to meet your needs starting from $29.99.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Burly #10 weatherproof UltraZip

Weatherproof 100% recycled 600D nylon canvas shell

Waterproof 900D bottom liner

Hand straps can be reconfigured for backpack-style carry

Removable handle wrap for carrying heavier loads

Extra reinforcement of strap connection points

Fits 4 units of PD Packing/Camera Cubes plus tons of bonus space for additional storage. When carrying camera gear we do not recommend checking this bag.

And for the packing cubes…

#5 UltraZips built to withstand decades of use thanks to proprietary abrasion-resistant thread

Ultralight weatherproof ripstop 70D nylon/poly shell

Self-healing nylon/poly shell automatically closes small punctures and abrasions

Ultra-fast tear-away main opening

Dual compartments for separating clean and dirty clothes

Moving divider auto-adjusts size of each compartment

Lifetime guarantee

9to5Toys’ Take:

It is a sizable option – I can fit about a week’s worth of clothes in it or say a weekend’s worth of tech goodies, shoes, and apparel – with a no-frills design. While generally basic – there are no dedicated, padded MacBook or iPad pockets here, despite there being more enough compartments to stow them – it does deliver a roomy option with several side pockets to keep your travel gear and accessories organized with a quality of construction that seems to meet the price range. In the few weeks I’ve had it I’ve put it through its paces – hauled back and forth several times across the city, loaded and unloaded with clothing, shoes, and tech accessories, and even back and forth to grab some groceries a couple of times.

The material used here is described as a 100% recycled 600D nylon canvas shell with an “ultra-durable waterproof bottom liner.” It was more than capable of keeping contents dry when sat down on a relatively snowy sidewalk for a few minutes and seems about as rugged as it sounds. The feel is somewhere between a sporty almost soft plastic tech fabric and something you might find on a typical piece of luggage. It’s certainly not a supple leather bag, but it looks great and was more than capable of handling the elements on snowy, damp Uber trips with a versatile design that will work for everything from basic travel, to gear hauls, baby accessories, or a more involved daily gym kit.

Alongside the “lifetime guarantee” here, another nice touch is the carrying handle versatility. Hand-carry straps, a padded shoulder strap, and backpack-style setup, all elegantly accessible with a cord hook strap quick-connection system, its carrier’s choice here and with a notably functional implementation.

There are also several small accent elements to the design that push it over the top from being a plain zippered carrier. There are subtle Peak Design tabs situated around the bag and straps (this is especially pronounced on the sage colorway) alongside a bottom-mounted grab handle and various almost hidden velcro pouches tucked away inside the zippered compartments. Add in the soft packing pouches for extra organization in the main compartment, and you’re looking at an attractive and particularly feature-rich, versatile travel system that’s ready for everything from weekend getaways to more lengthy trips overseas.

