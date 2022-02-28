JBL’s Flip 5 and Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speakers go on sale from $60 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $109.95 shipped in a variety of styles. Down from $130, today’s offer marks one of the first Amazon discounts in several months at $20 off, while delivering the best markdown we’ve seen since last summer. Made of 100% recycled plastic, the JBL Flip 5 comes in a handful of colors, each one delivering a waterproof exterior for tagging along just about anywhere. When it comes to actually serenading you, there is the expected JBL sound quality to pair with its Bluetooth connectivity and 12-hour battery. Head below for more.

Those in the market for something a bit more affordable can also take advantage of another discount at Amazon. Right now, the JBL Clip 4 is marked down to $59.95 in several colors. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside the best price since September at $10 below our previous mention. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade around the house or while out and about, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task.

If the speaker you’re looking for is of the smart vareity, we’re currently tracking some discounts on various Alexa- and Assistant-powered devices for around the house. This morning saw Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 go on sale from the new lows of $65 to join the Echo Show 8 price cuts that went live this past weekend.

JBL FLIP 5 speaker features:

Same bold sound. New bold design , made from 90% recycled plastic. Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5 Eco edition. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our Signature Sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!