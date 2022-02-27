Amazon’s Echo Show 8/2nd Gen Alexa displays now on sale from $70 (Save up to $40)

Amazon currently offers the latest Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while coming within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice before. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can also save on the previous-generation Echo Show 8 Alexa Smart Display for $69.99. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer is one of the lowest to date a within $10 of the all-time low. Sure it’s not the all-new model on sale above, but this will deliver a screen-based Alexa experience with 8-inches of display for interacting with smart home controls, video calling, and watching content like recipe walkthroughs from the kitchen countertop. There’s of course all of the features that Alexa is known for too, allowing you to summon the voice assistant for any number of tasks. 

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip, as well as this collection of Aqara gear from $16.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

