Ninja’s regularly $230 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill drops to $170 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Frying at $169.99 shipped. Regularly $230 and more typically selling in the $210 range, this is the lowest price we can find. It is within $10 of the $150 Black Friday deal we saw for 1-day during the holidays last year at Amazon as well. Combining an indoor grill that reaches up to 500-degrees with a built-in 4-quart air fryer, this is a versatile countertop cooker that’s great for searing steaks, making some crispy fries, and more. It comes with a nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and a 6-quart cooking pot, all of which are dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Target customers. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with something in the air fry oven carry that can also handle rotisserie cooking, take a look at the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer. This model comes in at $139 shipped and brings everything, outside of the indoor grill, today’s lead deal comes with alongside a larger capacity and a lower price tag.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers to upgrade your home kitchen arsenal at a discount. We are also still tracking a solid deal on Breville’s steel Wave Microwave Oven with smart cooking at an Amazon low with $60 in savings. This attractive brushed stainless steel countertop cooker carries 15 built-in smart presets for “Smart Cook, Smart Defrost, and Smart Reheat” and you can get all of the details on its ongoing price drop in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill:

THE ORIGINAL NINJA FOODI GRILL: The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer.

CYCLONIC GRILLING TECHNOLOGY: Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors.

OUTDOOR GRILLING POWER ON YOUR COUNTERTOP: With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

FORGET ABOUT DEFROSTING: Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes.

UP TO 75% LESS FAT: Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt crisper basket.

