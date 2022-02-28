Save 50% or more on NutriBullet’s Pro 900W Blender at $46 (Refurb, today only) + more

Today only, Woot is now offering the NutriBullet Pro Blender for $45.99 in refurbished condition with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This blender fetches between $90 and up to $110 at Amazon depending on the color, with today’s refurbished mention sitting $30 below our previous new deal price. Shipping with a 90-day Woot warranty, this is great way to land a quality personal-sized blender on the countertop that can handle your daily smoothies as well as light meal prep and more at a deep discount. It carries a 900W motor that can make short work of “fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, crunchy vegetables and more” as well as including “BPA-free plastic cups” with a flip-top lid so you can take your protein shakes on-the-go. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,800 customers at Walmart where can fetch over $100. More details below.

Update: We are also now tracking some great deals on the 100W Ninja NJ601 Professional Blender and the Ninja Mega Kitchen System that combines blending action with dough mixer and more. The Mega system is now matching the Amazon all time low and the pro model is at a new all-time low there:

For something similar that’s not quite as pricey, take a look at the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender. It sells for $39 shipped at Amazon where it is among the most popular solutions. Just keep in mind, despite being able to handle your daily shakes and smoothies with no problems, it is not nearly as powerful as the 900W NutriBullet above when it comes to robust ingredients, ice, and things of that nature.

Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more cooking and kitchen deals including this morning’s offer on Ninja’s regularly $230 Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill. Now down at $170 shipped, this is matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon outside of a brief 1-day Black Friday offer to bring indoor grilling and air frying to your setup at a discount. Get a closer look in our deal coverage here.

Meet the NutriBullet Pro, our compact and optimized 900-watt personal blender. You decide what goes in to get the most out of every ingredient, every day. Make delicious shakes and frozen drinks at home with this NutriBullet PRO blender. The stainless steel blade ensures smooth, even blending, while the included travel cup lets you safely carry your smoothies. This NutriBullet PRO blender features a 900W motor to grind nuts, fruits and seeds into a perfect blend.

