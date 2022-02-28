Vineyard Vines collaborates with Jim Nantz with pieces inspired by the golf courses at Pebble Beach

Are you ready for the upcoming golf season? Vineyard Vines collaborates with Jim Nantz with polos, pullovers, and vests that are inspired by golf courses. If you’re not familiar with Jim Nantz, he’s a CBS Sports announcer and commentator. With the success of the collection, Jim also opened his own store where he sells Vineyard Vines apparel as well as his own line in Pebble Beach just steps from the courses. There are 23 pieces throughout this collection that are perfect for your golf game and pricing starts at $86. Head below to find all of our top picks from the Vineyard Vines x Jim Nantz collection. You will also want to check out our guide to the Hearth & Hand 4th anniversary spring collection here.

“Pebble Beach is the gold standard. Everything it touches reflects a certain style and panache,” the CBS Sports announcer told GolfDigest.com by phone. “I’m just honored to be partnering with Vineyard Vines and humbled to have this opportunity. We’re at the mecca of golf.”

Vineyard Vines Jim Nantz Golf polos

One of the most notable items from this sale is the Palmero Polo Golf Shirt. This shirt is available in thirteen color options with one of the prints being exclusive to this collection. This polo was designed to make an impact with a brrr° cooling technology that provides continuous cooling, active wicking, and quick drying material to keep you at the ultimate level of comfort not matter how hot it gets. It also features UPF 50 sun protection as well as pairs nicely with shorts or khaki pants alike.

Golf pullovers and vests

You never know when you’ll need an extra layer during golf outings and this collection has an array of options to choose from to help keep you warm. One of our top picks from this collection is the Stripe Pescadero 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s great for on or off the course. This style is available in two color options and was made with performance in mind – the material is sweat-wicking as well as infused with spandex for your golf swing. Plus, it has leather detailing that adds a luxurious touch.

However, if you’re not looking for a pullover the JN Pescadero Vest is another fantastic option. This layering piece also has performance fabric and is nice to dress up or down as well. Plus, it has large pockets to store all of your essentials.

