Target celebrates Hearth & Hand’s 4th anniversary with a new spring collection

Hearth & Hand by Joanna and Chip Gains is debuting its spring collection with Target. This is in celebration of its 4th anniversary of partnering together and it’s full of furniture, greenery, and accent pieces. Better yet, pricing in this new collection starts at just $2, and Target offers free delivery fees on orders of $35 or more. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from the new Target x Hearth & Hand Spring collection. You will also want to check out our guide to the North Face’s latest collaboration with KAWS here.

Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.

Target spring home decor

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Lightweight Color Block Gauze Throw Blanket that’s priced at $30. This is a gorgeous home accessory for the spring season and will look beautiful draped over a couch, chair, bed, and more. The color-block design is also very trendy for this season, and it’s available in three color options.

Another way to update your home for spring is by adding a new rug to a space (be sure to check out our favorite washable options here.) The Solid Jute Area Rug Faded Blue is another standout from this collection. This rug comes in several size options and has a latex backing helps resist skidding and slipping – the blue coloring is also calming, and I love the tassel detailing as well.

Hearth & Hand spring collection

Greenery is a really hot trend for this spring, and the 55-inch Faux Gypsophila Leaf Potted Tree will brighten any space. This tree requires no maintenance, and it’s priced at under $100. Best of all, it comes with a beautiful pot with faux soil to look really realistic.

Finally, update your tabletop with the Wood Trio Serve Caddy that’s a perfect option to serve snacks for guests and also looks really cute on a tabletop as well. It also has a built-in handle,so you can serve with ease no matter the occasion. Better yet, it’s priced at just $20.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!